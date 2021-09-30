Post Malone’s Posty Fest Cancelled For 2021

Post Malone’s Posty Fest Cancelled For 2021

Post Malone was all set to host his third Posty Fest on Halloween weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of his beloved Dallas Cowboys — with a lineup that included an impressive list of hip-hop superstars (Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Flo Milli, etc.) and some truly great heavy rock bands (Turnstile, Gatecreeper). But alas, as Variety reports, the fest has been called off for 2021.

The reason for the cancellation is not COVID-19, at least not directly. According to a Live Nation rep, “Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.” Sad news for people who were looking forward to a fun weekend of music, as well as those of us who were wondering what Halloween costume Posty would wear onstage.

