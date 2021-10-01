Watch The Flaming Lips Play “Mother I’ve Taken LSD” On Fallon

News October 1, 2021 10:29 AM By Peter Helman

The Flaming Lips went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the height of pandemic last year, and each member of the band performed from inside their own individual plastic bubble. They expanded that concept into full concerts with everyone, including the audience, in space bubbles. But when they returned to play Fallon again last night, they left the bubbles at home, instead delivering a gimmick-free and relatively untheatrical — for this band — performance of American Head‘s “Mother I’ve Taken LSD” in front of some trippy psychedelic lighting effects. Watch below.

