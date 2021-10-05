Tonstartssbandht – “Pass Away”

Case Mahan

News October 5, 2021 4:57 PM By Ryan Leas

Tonstartssbandht – “Pass Away”

Case Mahan

News October 5, 2021 4:57 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, Edwin and Andy White announced their new Tonstartssbandht album Petunia — their 19th album together as a duo. So far we’ve heard one song from it, “What Has Happened.” Today, they’re back with another.

Tonstartssbandht’s latest is called “Pass Away.” It comes with a self-made video. “Long time music video enjoyer, first time mimer,” Andy White said in a statement. “Miming is pretty hard! Respect to all the mimes. We shot this one day in September 2021 in NYC.” Check it out below.

Petunia is out 10/22 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    9 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen Banned From CMA Awards, Still Nominated For Album Of The Year

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest