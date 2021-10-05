Tonstartssbandht – “Pass Away”

Last month, Edwin and Andy White announced their new Tonstartssbandht album Petunia — their 19th album together as a duo. So far we’ve heard one song from it, “What Has Happened.” Today, they’re back with another.

Tonstartssbandht’s latest is called “Pass Away.” It comes with a self-made video. “Long time music video enjoyer, first time mimer,” Andy White said in a statement. “Miming is pretty hard! Respect to all the mimes. We shot this one day in September 2021 in NYC.” Check it out below.

Petunia is out 10/22 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.