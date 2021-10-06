Hand Habits – “Clean Air”

New Music October 6, 2021 2:05 PM By Peter Helman

Meg Duffy is releasing their new Hand Habits album Fun House, the follow-up to 2019’s excellent placeholder, in just a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard “Aquamarine,” “No Difference,” and “Graves,” and today, Duffy is sharing one last single, the lush folk-rock ballad “Clean Clair,” which features the War On Drugs’ Dave Hartley on bass.

“When writing songs for Fun House, I had become exhausted and bored by the idea of writing more songs out of blame, spite, or anger,” Duffy says. “‘Clean Air’ is about finding clarity, leaning into acceptance, and acknowledging someone else’s experience as truth without blame or resentment, even when it differs from our own.” Listen below.

Fun House is out 10/22 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

