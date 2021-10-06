Lily Konigsberg – “Proud Home”

Lily Konigsberg is releasing her debut solo album, Lily We Need To Talk Now, at the end of the month. We’ve heard two jams from it so far, “That’s The Way I Like It” and “Sweat Forever,” and now we’re getting a third, “Proud Home.”

“This song was inspired by a fictional story I made up in my dreams about my mom being Stacy’s mom,” Konigsberg explains. “It’s a song dedicated to Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, who passed away from Covid at the very beginning of the pandemic. I have always loved Stacy’s Mom so much and after his death, realized he wrote a ton of his songs that I really love. Appreciation for a pop ghostwriter.”

Appropriately, “Proud Home” contains some lyrics about hot moms (“I know you got a crush on my mom/ You come by every time she’s home”) and boasts a razor-sharp hook of Konigsberg’s own: “You’ve got a lot of fucking things to be proud of.” Listen below.

Lily We Need To Talk Now is out 10/29 via Wharf Cat.