My Morning Jacket – “Complex”

Next week, festival-rock all-stars My Morning Jacket will return with their new self-titled LP. It’ll be the band’s first studio album in six years, and they’ve already unleashed the early singles “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and “Love Love Love.” Today, they’ve shared another new track called “Complex.”

It would’ve been pretty funny if Jim James was singing about sneakerhead photo spreads, but alas, “Complex” is not about the magazine. Instead, “Complex” is a song about the anxiety of feeling like you weren’t built for these times. Musically, “Complex” has a bit more bite than MMJ’s other recent singles. The song is built on a big distorto-riff, and there’s a big guitar solo in there. Check it out below.

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 on ATO.