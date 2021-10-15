My Morning Jacket – “Complex”

New Music October 15, 2021 10:20 AM By Tom Breihan

My Morning Jacket – “Complex”

New Music October 15, 2021 10:20 AM By Tom Breihan

Next week, festival-rock all-stars My Morning Jacket will return with their new self-titled LP. It’ll be the band’s first studio album in six years, and they’ve already unleashed the early singles “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and “Love Love Love.” Today, they’ve shared another new track called “Complex.”

It would’ve been pretty funny if Jim James was singing about sneakerhead photo spreads, but alas, “Complex” is not about the magazine. Instead, “Complex” is a song about the anxiety of feeling like you weren’t built for these times. Musically, “Complex” has a bit more bite than MMJ’s other recent singles. The song is built on a big distorto-riff, and there’s a big guitar solo in there. Check it out below.

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 on ATO.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    7 hours ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    21 hours ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest