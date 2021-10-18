Taylor Swift Will Make Rock Hall Debut Inducting And Covering Carole King

The 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the end of the month on October 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and today the Rock Hall has announced some of the celebrities that will be making an appearance at the induction, as Cleveland.com reports.

Taylor Swift will be at a Rock Hall event for the first time, inducting and covering Carole King to welcome her into the fold. Previously, King presented Swift with an Artist Of The Decade award at the American Music Awards in 2019. Jennifer Hudson will also be performing as part of King’s induction.

Paul McCartney will induct Foo Fighters, and actress Angela Bassett will induct Tina Turner (Bassett was nominated for an Oscar for playing Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It). Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams will also pay tribute to Turner. Drew Barrymore will induct the Go-Gos, and Lion Richie will be on hand to present an award to music exec Clarence Avant.

This year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class also includes Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren. It has not been revealed yet who will be inducting those two, or if they will attend. Rundgren at least has gone on record saying that he would not be there. Jay-Z is more of a mystery. Other artists set to be honored at the event include Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and LL Cool J.