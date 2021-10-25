Bon Iver Announce 2022 US Tour

Over the weekend, Bon Iver played a pair of 10th anniversary shows for Bon Iver, Bon Iver, which were some of the only live performances that Justin Vernon has done since the pandemic began. But today Bon Iver has revealed plans for a 2022 US tour, which will take place before an already-announced European leg. The dates kick off in Arizona at the end of March and wrap up in Asheville at the end of June, with stops in Austin, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City along the way. Openers will be Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. Check out Bon Iver’s full 2022 itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

03/30 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre*

04/01 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

04/02 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

04/03 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

04/05 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

04/08 New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

04/09 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

04/12 Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

04/14 St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

04/15 Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

06/03 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium**

06/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE**

06/07 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater**

06/08 Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition**

06/10 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point**

06/11 East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park**

06/12 Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

06/15 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre**

06/17 Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park**

06/18 Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

06/21 Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

06/24 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater**

06/25 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena^

10/19 Leeds, GB @ First Direct Arena^

10/20 Glasgow, GB @ The SSE Hydro^

10/24 Manchester, GB @ AO Arena^

10/25 London, GB @ SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 London, GB @ SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 Berlin, DE @ Mercedes@Benz Arena^

11/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome^

11/03 Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis^

11/05 Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum^

11/07 Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi^

11/09 Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center^

11/11 Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena^

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (10/29) at 10AM local time. More details here.