Watch Alvvays Debut Two New Songs At Their First Concert Since The Pandemic

News October 28, 2021 4:45 PM By James Rettig

Watch Alvvays Debut Two New Songs At Their First Concert Since The Pandemic

News October 28, 2021 4:45 PM By James Rettig

The beloved Canadian dream-poppers Alvvays have not played a show since the pandemic began, and they haven’t put out an album since 2017’s Antisocialites. (Please, we’re dying here…) But there’s some good news on both fronts: Alvvays opened for the Strokes at their concert in Los Angeles last night, and they debuted two new songs. Per Setlist.fm, those songs are called “Many Mirrors” and “After The Earthquake,” and presumably they will appear on a new Alvvays album, whenever that happens to materialize. This weekend, the band is playing a Halloween show in San Francisco, and perhaps they will bring along a few more new songs? One can only hope. Check out footage from the show below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Stevie B’s “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore

    1 day ago

    Spoon – “The Hardest Cut”

    12 hours ago

    The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest