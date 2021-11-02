Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa Weekend With Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls, & Bucky Dent

The baseball-themed Innings Festival already has a presence in Tempe, AZ, and today the organizers have announced that there will also be an Innings Festival in the similarly-named city of Tampa, FL.

The Tampa version of the fest will be headlined by Green Day and the Lumineers, with the rest of the roster being filled out by Incubus, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Khruangbin, Nathaniel Rateliff, Goo Goo Dolls, and other artists of that ilk. Also in attendance will be MLB players including Bucky Dent, Ryan Dempster, Ozzie Smith, and more. The festival will take place March 19 and 20 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds. More info and tickets here.