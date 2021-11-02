Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa Weekend With Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls, & Bucky Dent

News November 2, 2021 3:07 PM By James Rettig

Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa Weekend With Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls, & Bucky Dent

News November 2, 2021 3:07 PM By James Rettig

The baseball-themed Innings Festival already has a presence in Tempe, AZ, and today the organizers have announced that there will also be an Innings Festival in the similarly-named city of Tampa, FL.

The Tampa version of the fest will be headlined by Green Day and the Lumineers, with the rest of the roster being filled out by Incubus, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Khruangbin, Nathaniel Rateliff, Goo Goo Dolls, and other artists of that ilk. Also in attendance will be MLB players including Bucky Dent, Ryan Dempster, Ozzie Smith, and more. The festival will take place March 19 and 20 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds. More info and tickets here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    9 hours ago

    Ed Sheeran, Meh

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest