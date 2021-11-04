If you’re the type of person who loves to hear anthropomorphic animals with celebrity voices sing obnoxious versions of old pop songs, then you will be very happy to learn that the new movie Sing 2 is coming to theaters soon. (If you’re the type of person who has small children, then I’m very sorry. Sing 2 is coming to theaters soon.) The sequel to the 2016 animated-musical smash stars Bono as a rock-star lion named Clay Calloway, and U2 just released their new single “Your Song Saved My Life,” their contribution to the film’s soundtrack. Apparently, the soundtrack also features Scarlett Johansson singing U2, and now we get to hear a bit of that in the trailer.

In Sing 2, Johansson, a person who once released a whole album of Dave Sitek-produced Tom Waits covers, reprises her role as Ash, a porcupine punk rocker. (That’s how Wikipedia describes the character, anyway. I have mostly banished the first Sing from my brain.) There’s already been a Sing 2 trailer, but now there’s another one, and it’s built around ScarJo’s dramatic rendition of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

The new trailer gives away what will presumably be a big emotional beat in the film: Ash coaxing Clay Calloway out onstage by inciting a full-crowd singalong by nervously singing “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” Naturally, that means we get Bono and ScarJo singing the song together. She sounds fine, I guess? (Apparently, ScarJo also sings the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” in this film.) This movie is going to suck so bad. You can experience this whole thing below.

Sing 2 opens in theaters 12/22. Do lions eat porcupines in real life?