Mariah Carey – “Fall In Love At Christmas” (Feat. Khalid & Kirk Franklin)

New Music November 5, 2021 12:32 AM By James Rettig

Mariah Carey – “Fall In Love At Christmas” (Feat. Khalid & Kirk Franklin)

New Music November 5, 2021 12:32 AM By James Rettig

Mariah Carey has already solidified her holiday legacy with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which likely will climb back up to #1 on the Billboard charts just like last year. And she has embraced her role as the patron saint of Christmas songs. Last year, she put together an Apple TV+ event called Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas, which came with a new track, “Oh Santa!,” that featured Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

She’s doing that for Apple TV+ again, with another special called Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. And she’s also back with another holiday original, “Fall In Love At Christmas,” and this time she’s recruited Khalid and Kirk Franklin to sing alongside her. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest