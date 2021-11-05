Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Meanwhile, in the UK… A single week number one here too, and one with technically two titles – Sadeness (Part 1) by Enigma was issued as Sadness (Part 1) in Britain for… spelling reasons? Given the track is inspired by the sexual desires of the Marquis de Sade maybe they didn’t want the censorious press and radio heads looking too closely into it. Enigma was the concept of Germany-based Romanian musician and producer Michael Cretu, who got his start playing keyboard on Boney M records and after more than a decade of making and working on music conceived the idea of bringing together new age electronic floatiness and what was then known as ‘world music’ into a mystical whole. So: a number one in fourteen countries and Billboard #5 based on a French libertine, featuring Gregorian chant vocals in Latin, with additional French lyrics ASMR’d by German pop singer Sandra, hugely successful in mainland Europe and more directly Cretu’s then-wife. Reportedly the fastest selling single in German history, it’s essentially the downtempo ne plus ultra. There were two second parts, one called Mea Culpa released in 1991 that didn’t make the UK top 50 and an actual Sadeness (Part 2) in 2006. Frank Peterson, one of the co-producers of the record, filed a lawsuit against YouTube in 2009 claiming his work was being used illegally but it seems to have got nowhere, maybe because someone quietly informed him that Capella Antiqua München, the German choir sampled on the record, had sued him and his colleagues in 1994 for using their work without permission. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F9DxYhqmKw We will see Enigma in the charts again down the line – they claim 70 million worldwide record sales – but not as much as we’ll see Sealhenri Samuel, though not as often as you’d think as he only had three UK top ten singles and one of those was a reworking of Killer, the rave anthem he’d hopped on and made an enormous crossover hit. Having fallen out with Adamski over his initial lack of credit he signed to ZTT, handed production over to Trevor Horn and saw his self-titled debut album reach number one and win the Best Album Brit Award, the first single peaking at UK #2 and Hot 100 #7. Doesn’t this sound oddly like some of the work William Orbit would do at the other end of the decade? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fc67yQsPqQ