Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

First of all, everyone should find Spring Love by Stevie B. and listen to that instead of this, because I love it (The Bixman’s Song) Peaking at #8 behind “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)” for two weeks, “Freedom! ‘90” by George Michael. I tried to write about “Freedom! ‘90” dozens of times, each time I hit a roadblock. I think that’s a metaphor. A few years back I was in a long line at a Hot Wheels convention, talking to a younger friend from Iowa. He was a birder with passionate love for certain songs. It wasn’t unusual for a song on his iTunes to have 2-3,000 plays. “Freedom! ‘90” had just joined the thousand play mark, which he proved by pulling out his phone and playing it. Later, when we were in a hotel room talking, I googled the lyrics for “Freedom!” and realized I had misheard lyrics all these years. The funny thing, it didn’t change the song’s meaning to me. “All we have to do is take these lies and make them true somehow” is not all that different from what I heard, “All we have to do is take these eyes and make them blue somehow.” I still swear he changes it up once or twice during the song. Over the years I came to realize that listening to “Freedom! ‘90” is like hearing the inner monologue of someone who realized there are costs in living a lie. George is having a conversation with himself, about himself. There are costs in not being who you are. Changing lies to truths or changing eyes to blue are analogous. Coming out for me was a conversation with myself, an inner monologue that carried on over decades. I wish I could say that it was tied to a song, especially a song like “Freedom! ’90.” However, no song soundtracked my initial coming out, just tears, silence and a cold wind. I was vising a friend and former coworker in Minneapolis. We were downtown on a Sunday, and she was quiet. I tried to get it out of her, why I was getting the silent treatment and she put it back to me. “What’s wrong with me? Why do I love you when you obviously don’t love me?” This is the cost of living a lie, not a truth. By not being honest about who I was, I had led someone on, someone I really cared about. I opened up to her by coming out, but that didn’t ease her pain, the tears were hard to erase. However, from that moment on, my inner monologue became an outer one. “Freedom! ‘90” is a cumulative song, starting with spare percussion and adding and building while George talks amongst himself about being himself instead of what everyone else expected him to be. That was me coming out. A quiet, tearful conversation started the process, and with each conversation my closet doors would inch open. I frequently state that I am more honest than out; the lies became truth, somehow. For Pride weekend, in 2020 Radio Andy on Sirius radio had various celebrities share their Pride playlists. Invariably there would be a point in each show where the host would say “And here’s “Freedom!” by George Michael.” There’s no coincidence that a song about being yourself despite the pressures to be someone else has resonated with the LGTBQIA community. It has become a universal rallying song about personal identity for all sort of people, including a birding, Hot Wheel collecting, “Freedom!” loving friend from Iowa.