Stream Aminé’s Playful New Project TWOPOINTFIVE

New Music November 5, 2021 12:34 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream Aminé’s Playful New Project TWOPOINTFIVE

New Music November 5, 2021 12:34 PM By Tom Breihan

The Portland rapper Aminé has always been a fun, unpredictable figure; he is, after all, the only person ever to solicit guest appearances from both Offset and Girlpool on the same album. In 2018, Aminé followed that debut album with ONEPOINTFIVE, a surprise record that didn’t really fit into any category. (Aminé pointedly refused to say whether it was an album, a mixtape, or an EP.) And now, Aminé has done something similar, following his 2020 album Limbo with another new interstitial release.

Aminé’s new project TWOPOINTFIVE follows the extremely fun video for his single “Charmander,” which came out last week. TWOPOINTFIVE is a short record, with 12 songs in 26 minutes, and it features no guest appearances. Instead, Aminé raps over light, fizzy, vaguely clubby beats, settling into a euphoric sort of singsong flow. There’s no clear genre designation for this type of thing, but Aminé may have just become the first prominent rapper to make a hyperpop record. Stream it below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest