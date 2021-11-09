Watch Bruce Springsteen Tell Dirty Jokes And Play Four Songs At Stand Up for Heroes Benefit

Bruce Springsteen has an annual tradition. Every year, along with the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Springsteen takes part in Stand Up For Heroes, a show that raises money for injured veterans. Every year, Springsteen plays acoustic and tells a bunch of dirty dad-jokes. Last year, the show was virtual, and Springsteen did a comedy sketch with his New Jersey friend Jon Stewart. But this year, Stand Up For Heroes was back to an in-person setup, and Springsteen got to do his whole bit once again.

Last night at Alice Tully Hall in New York, Springsteen shared the bill with comedians like Jon Steweart, Jim Gaffigan, and Nikki Glaser. His jokes weren’t exactly the funniest things you’ve ever heard, but there’s a certain joy in hearing Bruce Springsteen talking about traveling salesman and pricetags on dildos. He seems to especially enjoy saying the phrase “voodoo penis.”

He also played music. Springsteen played four songs last night: “I’ll Work For Your Love” from 2007’s Magic, the title track from last year’s Letter To You, and the rousing classics “Huntry Heart” and “Dancing In The Dark.” Before every song, he told a different joke. Some intrepid concertgoer caught clear videos of all four songs and all four jokes, and you can check them out below.

Here's @springsteen's full set from Stand Up for Heroes tonight. 1) "I'll Work For Your Love" https://t.co/klhj2pFzTk — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021

2) an absolutely killer "Letter to You" – my favorite performance of the song yet. https://t.co/3XqCDAt5Fo — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021

3) a delightful surprise: an acoustic "Hungry Heart" https://t.co/sd7HxQY7LN — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021