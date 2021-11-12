Law & Order: SVU Did A Brooklyn Drill Episode

Law & Order: SVU Did A Brooklyn Drill Episode

Last night’s episode of Law & Order: SVU was set in the world of Brooklyn drill. Titled “Nightmares In Drill City,” the ep found assistant DA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) bringing in his former Special Victims Unit colleagues on a case involving a Brooklyn drill rapper by the name of G. This allowed Ice-T, in his role as Det. Fin Tutuola, to offer a quick primer on the history of the rap subgenre: “The music’s called drill. It’s made famous by Chief Keef out of Chicago. It spread everywhere. It’s like competition on whose crew is the hardest.” The scene contains some surprisingly convincing re-creations of drill production and rapping. Check it out below.

