Watch Adele Sing “Hold On” In Clip From New Concert Special

News November 13, 2021 7:03 PM By Peter Helman

News November 13, 2021 7:03 PM By Peter Helman

Adele is releasing her new album 30 in less than a week now. We’ve already gotten one single, “Easy On Me.” And we’ve heard another song, “Hold On,” in an Amazon holiday commercial.

Tomorrow night, CBS is airing Adele One Night Only, a two-hour concert special filmed last month at the Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles. It’ll feature Adele debuting several songs from 30 — including “Hold On.”

The special also features Adele sitting down for an interview with Oprah, who says that “Hold On” is going to be an “anthem throughout the world for anybody struggling with anything.” Watch clips of the interview and performance below.

30 is out 11/19 on Columbia. Adele One Night Only airs 11/14 at 8:30PM ET on CBS and Paramount+.

