Jason Sudeikis Is Foo Fighters’ Synchronized Swimming Coach In The “Love Dies Young” Video
Foo Fighters released their Medicine At Midnight album back in February, and today they’re sharing a new video for “Love Dies Young” featuring Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso, the Foo Fighters of TV shows. The clip, directed by Dave Grohl, toys with that Ted Lasso character by casting Sudeikis as a mustachioed synchronized swimming coach seemingly designed to evoke former US women’s gymnastics coach Béla Károlyi. Also, the various Foo Fighters’ faces have been pasted onto the bodies of the swimmers in deeply disturbing fashion. There’s also some kind of vomit-inducing sausage in the pool at the end? It’s quite the memorable music video, and you can see it below.