Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For “Refusing To Speak” About Her Conservatorship

As of last week, Britney Spears is finally free from the conservatorship that has controlled her life for over a decade. And now that Britney can do and say whatever she wants, she’s calling out her fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum-turned-TRL era superstar Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about her conservatorship in a recent interview.

Aguilera performed at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, and when a reporter on the red carpet asked her if she’d “had any communication” with Spears since the termination of the conservatorship, her handler stepped in to nix that line of questioning. “I can’t,” Aguilera said while being pulled away. “But I’m happy for her!”

Spears posted a clip of the interview with Aguilera on her Instagram story yesterday, Page Six reports. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued. “I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you… Yes I do matter!!!!!”

In a follow-up story, Spears posted a clip of Lady Gaga decrying the music industry’s treatment of Spears and other women in a red carpet interview for her new movie House Of Gucci. “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” Spears wrote. “You made me cry!!! Love you!!!”

Christina Aguilera did speak out in support of Britney on Twitter in June, writing, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish … My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”