In Apparent Response To Astroworld Disaster, The Next Rolling Loud Festival Will Be 18+

A few weeks ago, a crowd crush at Houston’s Astroworld festival left 10 people dead and many more injured. Live Nation, the promoters behind Astroworld, also put together Rolling Loud, the massive rap festival that regularly takes place in different cities around the world. Right now, Live Nation is facing many lawsuits over Astroworld. In what seems to be a response to the Astroworld catastrophe, Live Nation has decreed that the next edition of Rolling Loud, which comes to San Bernadino next month, will be 18+.

Rolling Loud California goes down December 10-12, and it has Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future headlining a lineup that includes dozens of mostly-younger rap acts, including some of the ones that were on the bill for Astroworld. In a statement on Twitter, the organizers of Rolling Loud claim that they “want everyone to rage safely.” They also say that the next Rolling Loud California will limit itself to adult attendees “in light of recent events.” They also make sure to point out that this policy is specific to this next Rolling Loud, not to any future shows. People who are under 18 and who bought tickets can either get refunds or roll their tickets over for next year’s festival.

Love ya’ll – we want everyone to rage safely. Here’s an important update for all our fans who are under 18 for RL California. pic.twitter.com/9iwjYEmS6p — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 23, 2021

This is a strange measure for Live Nation to take. Three of the people who died in the Astroworld crowd crush were children, but seven of them were over the age of 18. You can be a grown-up and still be hurt in a festival crowd. Live Nation has not made any statement about, say, hiring more experienced security and medical personnel for the festival or about reassessing its rules on shutting down a festival where people are getting injured.