Extremely High Seth Rogen Was Confused To Be Front Row At Adele TV Special

Last month, before the release of her new album 30, Adele participated in a two-hour concert special called Adele: One Night Only, which was part Oprah interview and part filmed performance. That performance took place at Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles, and it was quite the star-studded event.

One of the stars that was there was Seth Rogen, who went along with his wife Lauren Miller thinking that it was an intimate show and was then shocked to find that there was a whole film crew there. Unfortunately for Rogen, him and his wife smoked a “ton of weed” and got “extremely high” before the event and then had to sit in the front row for all to see.

Rogen recounted all of this last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was in the front row of the Adele concert,” Rogen said. “That is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all.”

Rogen said that he and his wife were “not equipped to mentally” be front row at an Adele TV taping. “There are so many more famous people here who should be sitting where I’m sitting, and I could feel them being insulted that I had such a good seat,” he joked. “I was in front of Drake. Like there’s no world where I should be in front of Drake. How was that possible?”

Here’s his interview segment: