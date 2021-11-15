Watch Adele Debut “I Drink Wine” In New Concert Special

On Friday, Adele will release her long-awaited new album 30, and she’s giving the new LP a real blockbuster rollout. Thus far, we’ve only heard the proper studio version of first single “Easy On Me,” which currently sits at #1 on the Hot 100. “Hold On,” another song, recently soundtracked an Amazon holiday ad. But when the 30 tracklist came out, the song title that drew the most attention was one called “I Drink Wine.” Last night, Adele sang that song on TV.

Last night, CBS aired Adele: One Night Only, a two-hour concert special recorded at Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles. The show featured Adele’s performances interspersed with bits where Oprah Winfrey interviewed her. On the show, Adele sang “Easy On Me” and “Hold On,” as well as older hits like “Rolling In The Deep” and “Hello.” She also debuted the previously unheard songs “I Drink Wine” and “Love Is A Game.” They both sound a whole lot like Adele songs.

Adele co-wrote “I Drink Wine” with Greg Kurstin. In the song’s lyrics, she mentions drinking wine only once. Instead, she sings about finding refuge from the world with somebody else: “I hope I learn to get over myself/ Stop trying to be somebody else/ So we can love each other for free/ Everybody wants something, you just want me.” Adele co-wrote the song with producer Greg Kurstin. Here’s the performance:

Adele also ended the special by performing “Love Is A Game,” a string-drenched self-reliance song that she co-wrote with producer and “Hold On” collaborator Inflo. On the album, the song apparently lasts seven minutes. Here’s that performance:

#AdeleOneNightOnly ended with the magic “Love Is A Game”. — Adele’s new album comes out this Friday, November 19. Pre-order now everywhere: https://t.co/X890ADf22d pic.twitter.com/eGHE3rCGR4 — Adele Daily ³⁰ 🍷 (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

Also, Oprah Winfrey posted a pretty adorable video of herself and Lizzo enjoying Adele’s rendition of “Hello”:

https://twitter.com/oprah/status/1460100162932592642?s=21

30 is out 11/19 on Columbia. You can watch the full One Night Only special now on Paramount+ or on the CBS website. Adele also recorded a special called An Audience With Adele for UK TV, and it’ll air 11/21 on ITV.