News December 8, 2021 8:44 AM By Tom Breihan

The Nigerian stars WizKid and Tems are two of the biggest names to emerge from the fast-expanding hybrid pop genre known as Afrobeats, and both of them have become a whole lot more famous stateside after collaborating with Drake. But the two of them don’t need Drake to make a hit. A few months ago, WizKid and Tems teamed up on the single “Essence,” and that song crashed the top 10 of the Hot 100 after Justin Bieber jumped on a remix. Last night, WizKid and Tems performed “Essence” on The Tonight Show, and they made a spectacle out of the moment.

Even for big stars, international travel isn’t the easiest thing in the world right now, so WizKid and Tems did not perform in Jimmy Fallon’s New York studio. Instead, the two of them sang “Essence” in an empty stadium. They had lights and screens and smoke machines and a whole custom stage — everything except an actual audience — and they both looked cool as hell. Watch the performance below.

WizKid’s album Made In Lagos is out now on Starboy/RCA.

