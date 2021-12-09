St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain (IDLES Remix)”

New Music December 9, 2021 11:32 AM By Peter Helman

St. Vincent and IDLES both released albums this year, and we saw both of them perform at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta recently. Now, Annie Clark has enlisted the UK post-punk band for an industrial-tinged remix to her Daddy’s Home opening track and lead single “Pay Your Way In Pain.”

“What I really enjoy about the Daddy’s Home album is using this camp energy in a really violent way,” IDLES’ Mark Bowen says. “This embracing of the nostalgic even the kitsch but using it to make progressive futuristic music. It reminded me a lot of the energy of early house and techno but wrapped up in this early ’70s aesthetic. I wanted to ramp up the camp and the violence in the remix but still maintain the sentiments and sensibilities of the original track.”

Listen to IDLES’ “Pay Your Way In Pain” remix below.

