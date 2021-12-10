Bon Iver – “Second Nature”

Bon Iver have a new song, “Second Nature,” on the soundtrack for the Adam McKay-directed film Don’t Look Up, which hits select theaters today and will arrive on Netflix on December 24. The soundtrack is out now, though, featuring songs from the film’s composer Nicholas Britell, who you might know through Succession or his other great film score work. Britell collaborated with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on “Second Nature,” just like he did with the Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi song that also appears on the soundtrack.

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Taura Stinson on our song ‘Just Look Up,’ a love song that transforms into a rallying cry, as well as with Justin Vernon on Bon Iver’s original song ‘Second Nature,'” Britell said in a statement. “My score runs the gamut from absurdist big band jazz to profound, deeply felt orchestral music. Many of the projects that I’ve worked on with Adam McKay are, in their own way, explorations of tone as a central topic—they’re all a unique blend of gravitas and absurdity with Don’t Look Up capturing a sense of ever-increasing astonishment at how crazy things really are.”

Listen to “Second Nature” and the Don’t Look Up soundtrack below.

Don’t Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film) is out now.