Watch Sting Perform Arcane Song “What Could Have Been” At The Game Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News December 10, 2021 10:35 AM By Peter Helman

Sting contributed an original song to Arcane, Netflix’s new League Of Legends spinoff series that’s been getting surprisingly great reviews (and also features a new Pusha T song on the soundtrack). Yesterday, Sting performed his song from the show, “What Could Have Been,” live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as part of the Game Awards. Watch below.

Sting also performed “For Her Love” from his new album The Bridge on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Watch that below.

