JennyLee – “Stop Speaking” (Feat. Dave Gahan) & “In Awe Of”

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg also makes her own music under the name JennyLee. For the past couple of months, she’s been releasing her first solo material in years through the JennyLee Singles Club, a series of limited edition 7-inch singles using her own abstract paintings as cover art. We’ve heard tracks like “Newtopia,” “Tickles,” and “Heart Tax” already. And today, the series concludes with the release of two final songs.

“Stop Speaking,” which features Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, is about “wanting to be left alone,” Lindberg explains. “Regardless of the mistakes you are going to make, somehow you know you will sort it out without the nagging of the others.” B-side “In Awe Of,” meanwhile, “is a song about authenticity. Sometimes you lose the plot, but find yourself through the struggle.” Listen below.