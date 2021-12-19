Watch Charli XCX Dress As A Parrot For Saturday Night Live‘s “Christmas Shoes” Parody
Charli XCX’s performance on Saturday Night Live was cancelled amid New York City’s Omicron variant spike and rumors of an outbreak on the set, which means that the show went on with no audience and minimal crew. But Charli XCX appeared in a pre-taped sketch called “The Christmas Socks,” a parody of the corny 2000 song “The Christmas Shoes,” typically regarded as one of the worst holiday songs of all time. Led off by a performance from guest host Paul Rudd, Charli XCX appears in the back half of the sketch dressed as a parrot and backed by her band of “the Junkyard Boys.” Watch below.