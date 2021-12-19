Watch Charli XCX Dress As A Parrot For Saturday Night Live‘s “Christmas Shoes” Parody

News December 19, 2021 9:59 AM By James Rettig

Watch Charli XCX Dress As A Parrot For Saturday Night Live‘s “Christmas Shoes” Parody

News December 19, 2021 9:59 AM By James Rettig

Charli XCX’s performance on Saturday Night Live was cancelled amid New York City’s Omicron variant spike and rumors of an outbreak on the set, which means that the show went on with no audience and minimal crew. But Charli XCX appeared in a pre-taped sketch called “The Christmas Socks,” a parody of the corny 2000 song “The Christmas Shoes,” typically regarded as one of the worst holiday songs of all time. Led off by a performance from guest host Paul Rudd, Charli XCX appears in the back half of the sketch dressed as a parrot and backed by her band of “the Junkyard Boys.” Watch below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

    3 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest