Nas – “Wave Gods” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier)

New Music December 24, 2021 12:02 AM By Ryan Leas

It’s been a big year for Nas. His 2020 release King’s Disease earned him his first Grammy, and then he followed that up with the sequel King’s Disease II, which garnered him another Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Apparently he didn’t slow down in the process of making the sister albums. Tonight, he’s already back with another sequel. It’s called Magic, and you can hear the entire thing now.

Like both King’s Disease albums, Magic finds Nas teaming up with producer Hit-Boy for an entire project. What’s also notable is that while the King’s Disease pairing had plenty of high-profile guests, Magic is a leaner affair with one major collab: “Wave Gods” features Hit-Boy and DJ Premier by Nas’ side.

You can hear “Wave Gods” and the rest of the album below.

