Watch The Trailer For Atlanta Season 3, Premiering In March

Donald Glover’s TV show Atlanta is finally returning for a new season in 2022, almost four years after the second season finished. The third season’s first two episodes will premiere on March 24 on FX, and the rest of the season will roll on weekly from there. On Christmas Day, the network shared a new teaser trailer for the show, which comes on the heels of a different teaser that was shared a couple months back. Check it out below.

Production has already started on the show’s fourth season.

