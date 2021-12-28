Grimes Teases Weeknd Collab, Says She’ll Change Jobs After New Album

Grimes Teases Weeknd Collab, Says She’ll Change Jobs After New Album

Grimes, last seen having a lightsaber battle on a chess board in the “Player Of Games” video, is teasing a new collaboration with the Weeknd. “Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player Of Games” was co-produced the Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Illangelo and directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi, so the collab makes a lot of sense.

Grimes also says that she’s quitting her day job as a celebrity after releasing her upcoming album Book 1. “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” she tweeted today. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Issa Rae agrees.

