OK, guys, I worked really hard on this. Dusted off the old English degree and everything. My review for today will be quite different than my usual, but this was a happy accident of timing that I could not pass up! I hope you all have as much fun reading as I did writing it. It was the day before Christmas, and all through the site, Early bird commenters were up by first light They were choosing their swift, sharp words with care In the hopes that Tom’s post would soon be there Some night shifters were nestled, all snug in their beds While visions of blond curly hair danced through their heads And I in my room, with the Spotify app Listened critically to this ballad of crap When over on Stereogum there arose such a clatter I quickly logged in to see what was the matter Away to TNOCS my fingers flew like a flash Curious to read how badly this song would get trashed All the while, those sounds lingered in my head The howling vocals of Michael Bolton filling me with dread I thought, how could a cover of a good song go so wrong? Is it because Bolton comes on much too strong? Or is it the instrumentation, so awkward and plonky That would turn any tune, no matter the quality, wonky? The multiple key changes prove to be no respite For they make me the listener more desperate As a cover of old soul, it fails as homage And only reeks like years-old fromage But, there was one thing to do, as the situation depended On second opinions of the strangers I’d befriended Now, V-Dog! Now, Brigit! Now irish and Bix Go, blu_cheez! Go, Guy! Go, mt and vails (fan of Styx) Everyone here who will take up the call Type away, type away, all! Will you have similar negative views? Or will it be a positive rating you choose? No matter what thoughts we all share We accept a variety, we really don’t care We will muddle through this song’s screaming and shouting The yowling, howling, and caterwauling Because it is the conversation that truly matters Even if I denounce this one song on the tops of the rafters I will freely admit like a sap, this community is the best Nothing beats a smile and a laugh among those at TNOCS But, I must declare, before I log off tonight “When a Man Loves a Woman” is a 1, Michael Bolton is done—oh, what a delight! Merry Christmas, TNOCS! I hope you all have a safe and happy holiday weekend. I’m sure mt’s gift to us (if he posts before I do) will be even more stellar, but I thought I’d scrounge something together to celebrate this awesome community. Call it the Christmas spirit sweeping through me, I guess!