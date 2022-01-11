Watch The Trailer For Foo Fighters’ Horror Comedy Studio 666

News January 11, 2022 3:09 PM By James Rettig

A couple months back, we learned about Foo Fighters’ new horror-comedy movie STUDIO 666, which the band filmed at the Encino mansion where they recorded their most recent album Medicine To Midnight. It stars the Foo Fighters members — which include Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — playing themselves, plus appearances from actors Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman and Jeff Garlin. The movie is debuting theatrically on February 25, and today the first trailer for it has been released. Watch below.

