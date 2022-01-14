String Machine – “Touring In January”

David McCandless

News January 14, 2022 10:08 AM By Chris DeVille

String Machine – “Touring In January”

David McCandless

News January 14, 2022 10:08 AM By Chris DeVille

“I don’t know if this road will take us to the end with money in our hands/ But I keep walking, I can’t stop myself.” This message, delivered in a flurry of multi-gendered voices, over downright ebullient folksy pop-rock of indie/emo vintage, is the guiding principle behind String Machine’s new single “Touring In January.” This paean to the romantic-but-doomed existence of your average no-name rock band is second taste of the Pittsburgh band’s forthcoming Hallelujah Hell Yeah following December’s great “Gales Of Worry,” and it’ll similarly have you flashing back to the heyday of relentlessly upbeat, irresistibly catchy blog-rock. Check it out below.

Hallelujah Hell Yeah is out 2/25 on Know Hope. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    17 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    4 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest