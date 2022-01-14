String Machine – “Touring In January”

“I don’t know if this road will take us to the end with money in our hands/ But I keep walking, I can’t stop myself.” This message, delivered in a flurry of multi-gendered voices, over downright ebullient folksy pop-rock of indie/emo vintage, is the guiding principle behind String Machine’s new single “Touring In January.” This paean to the romantic-but-doomed existence of your average no-name rock band is second taste of the Pittsburgh band’s forthcoming Hallelujah Hell Yeah following December’s great “Gales Of Worry,” and it’ll similarly have you flashing back to the heyday of relentlessly upbeat, irresistibly catchy blog-rock. Check it out below.

Hallelujah Hell Yeah is out 2/25 on Know Hope. Pre-order it here.