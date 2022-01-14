Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, and director Andrew Dominik have collaborated several times over the years. Ever since Cave and Ellis scored The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, the trio have teamed back up for projects including the Skeleton Tree documentary One More Time With Feeling and Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. At the same time, the three were working on another documentary that will work as a companion piece to One More Time With Feeling. It’s called This Much I Know To Be True, and it’s due out this year.

As Deadline reports, This Much I Know To Be True will pick up the story and explore the making of Ghosteen and Carnage. It was shot in London and Brighton last year, and will feature Cave and Ellis’ first performances of Ghosteen and Carnage material as well as an appearance from Marianne Faithfull, with whom both Cave and Ellis have collaborated with over the years.

Deadline also describes “interstitial pieces” that will “illuminate the cosmology and themes of the music.” Beyond that, This Much I Know To Be True will also dig in to Cave’s Red Hand Files process and apparently features a scene in a workshop in which Cave has been “creating a series of sculptures depicting the life of the Devil.” If you’ve seen either 20,000 Days On Earth or One More Time With Feeling — or if you’ve read our recent interview with Warren Ellis — you know Cave and Ellis are remarkably deep and poignant thinkers when it comes to the creative process. Whenever it drops this year, This Much I Know To Be True should be another fascinating entry in a rich, prolific body of recent work.