Beachheads – “Change”

New Music January 21, 2022 11:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Beachheads are such a weird band. Two of the four members of this Norwegian group are also in Kvelertak, the heroically burly metal band. Musically, though, Beachheads are light-years removed from Kvelertak. Instead, they make jangly, catchy power-pop that’s full of soft textures and assured hooks. They’re really good at it! Whenever you find some musicians that are great at two radically divergent styles of music, you have to sort of reassess all your ideas about human potential.

In a month and a half, Beachheads will release their new album Beachheads II. They’ve already shared the early singles “Jupiter” and “Down South,” and now they’ve also broken us off with another melodic and bittersweet jam. I get vague Toad The Wet Sprocket vibes from this one, and I mean that in a good way. Listen below.

Beachheads II is out 3/4 on Fysisk Format.

