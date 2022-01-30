Janet Jackson Reveals She Told Justin Timberlake Not To Respond After Super Bowl Controversy

Janet Jackson is the subject of a new documentary that aired on Lifetime this weekend. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Jackson talks about the aftermath of the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show during which Justin Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s costume and exposed her breast.

In a new interview, Jackson revealed that she told Timberlake not to respond publicly following the incident: “We talked once, and he said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement. I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.’ So I just said if I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.”

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” she continued. “Of course, it was an accident. That should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago, and he and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”