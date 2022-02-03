Obongjayar – “Try”

New Music February 3, 2022 10:04 AM By Tom Breihan

Obongjayar – “Try”

New Music February 3, 2022 10:04 AM By Tom Breihan

The Nigerian-born London singer Obongjayar doesn’t have any one particular style or genre. Instead, he’s a free-floating specter who brings a sort of ghostly gravitas to everything he does. Obongjayar is a prolific collaborator. He’s made memorable tracks with people like Little Simz and Pa Salieu recently, and he teamed up with Afrobeats producer Sarz on the collaborative EP Sweetness last year. But now, Obongjayar is heading out on his own. This spring, he’ll release his long-awaited debut album Some Nights I Dream Of Doors.

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors promises to cross a lot of aesthetic boundaries, and it features London jazz bandleader Nubya Garcia on one track. The album also includes “Message In A Hammer,” the single that Obongjayar released last year, and the new song “Try.”

Obongjayar co-wrote album opener “Try” with producer Barney Lister. The song has a simple, direct melody and a beautifully bittersweet vocal from Obongjayar. It’s about staring down a hostile, uncertain future and doing your best to thrive anyway. Lister surrounds Obongjayar’s voice with horns and drums, but all of that sometimes drops away to let that voice dominate. Director Spencer Young‘s striking video is full of theatrical lighting and modern-dance poses, and it’s got an adorable little kid playing Obongjayar’s inner child. Below, check out the “Try” video and the Some Nights I Dream Of Doors tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Try”
02 “Message In A Hammer”
03 “Parasite”
04 “Some Nights I Dream Of Doors”
05 “Wrong For It” (Feat. Nubya Garcia)
06 “Sugar”
07 “My Life Can Change Today (Interlude)”
08 “New Man”
09 “All The Difference”
10 “Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me for A Fool)”
11 “I Wish It Was Me”
12 “Wind Sailor”

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors is out 5/13 on September Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    4 days ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    4 days ago

    Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Cate Le Bon Pompeii

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest