The orchestrally infused Pittsburgh seven-piece String Machine weave strains of emo, country, and buoyant blog-era indie rock (among other things!) into their consistently compelling music. We’ve thus far heard two songs from their forthcoming album Hallelujah Hell Yeah, “Gales Of Worry” and “Touring In January.” Today they’ve shared another one, arguably the finest of the bunch so far. “Soft Tyranny” shifts shape often and awesomely, with hard-charging rock sections giving way to brightly blaring synths, graceful acoustic guitar, and plaintive piano over the course of under three minutes. “This song was probably the most challenging to write,” vocalist David Beck says. “This was me confronting the ways I had expressed certain emotions, and feeling guilty about it.” He should feel no shame about the resulting song, though, because it’s great. Listen below.

Hallelujah Hell Yeah is out 2/25 on Know Hope.