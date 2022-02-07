Foo Fighters Will Play A VR Concert In The Metaverse On Super Bowl Sunday

Foo Fighters will be playing a concert in the metaverse on Super Bowl Sunday, Rolling Stone reports. The gig will begin at 11PM ET/8PM PT or at the conclusion of the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals — whichever comes first. It will be viewable in immersive 180-degree virtual reality on Foo Fighters’ Facebook and Instagram pages and on the Horizon Venues app. (By the way, for those of you less attuned to the sports world, the Super Bowl is this Sunday, Feb. 13.)

According to a statement from Dave Grohl, the show will feature the Foos performing one song live for the first time, and famed music video director Mark Romanek is involved: “Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

But how will it compare to Justin Bieber’s concert in the metaverse?