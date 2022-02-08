In a few short days, indie rock all-timers Spoon will release Lucifer On The Sofa, their first full-length studio LP since they came out with Hot Thoughts in 2017. Over the past few months, Spoon have only released two early singles, “The Hardest Cut” and “Wild.” Both of them kick ass. Now, with the new album’s release looming, Spoon have hit us with one more song.

“My Babe” starts out as a twitchy, low-key track, but it picks up more and more steam as it goes on. By the time it hits the chorus, “My Babe” is a swaggering anthem. Spoon definitely seem to be chasing a bigger sound with this album. They recorded it with Adele/Queens Of The Stone Age producer Mark Rankin, with assistance from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. “My Babe” doesn’t sound anything like Adele, or even like Queens Of The Stone Age, but it’s still a massive rocker. Spoon have been playing the song live for a while, but the studio version is the one you want. Check it out below.

<a href="https://spoontheband.bandcamp.com/album/lucifer-on-the-sofa">Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon</a>

Lucifer On The Sofa is out 2/11 on Matador. Pre-order it here.