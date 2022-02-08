This Week’s Callin Me Maybe Looks At Indie’s Mega February

News February 8, 2022 3:08 PM By Ryan Leas

News February 8, 2022 3:08 PM By Ryan Leas

As you might’ve noticed, 2022 has woken the fuck up. Tours and albums are getting announced left and right, and we have reached the first big release month of the year. In particular, indie artists are taking February by storm. We’ve got the returns of heavy-hitters like Mitski, Beach House, Big Thief, Spoon. There are alluring new albums from veterans like Cate Le Bon, Animal Collective, and Superchunk. Younger acts like Empath, SASAMI, and Black Country, New Road are dropping potentially star-making releases. In fact, we’ve reached the point where several of the albums listed on our Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022 are now arriving. So: Let’s talk about them! In this week’s Callin Me Maybe, we’ll be digging into some of the biggest, best, and unfortunately also not-quite-best indie releases in this crowded month. Join us here Wednesday at 4PM ET.

