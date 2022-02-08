Eddie Vedder Ribs Mötley Crüe Onstage Following Nikki Sixx Diss

It’s wild to think that Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe are beefing with one another now, 30 years after that feud might’ve rung bells, but that’s what’s happening. PJ frontman Eddie Vedder, currently preparing to release his solo album Earthling, recently gave an interview in which he recalled his days working at a San Diego nightclub where he’d run into the glam metal bands who ran the world in the pre-grunge years: “‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.” On Twitter, Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx fired back, calling Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history” and “a brown haired band for brown haired fans.” Two nights ago, Eddie Vedder made snarky reference to Mötley Crüe while playing a show.

Vedder is currently playing shows with an all-star band that he calls the Earthlings. Its lineup includes the Swell Season’s Glen Hansard, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, touring Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and big-deal producer Andrew Watt. The drummer for the Earthlings is Chad Smith, also of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the band that formerly employed Klinghoffer. On Sunday night, Vedder and his Earthlings played at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and while Chad Smith took a drum solo, Vedder used the occasion to talk a little good-natured smack about the Crüe and Tommy Lee.

During Crüe shows, Tommy Lee famously plays a drum kit that’s mounted on a custom roller-coaster track, which lets him fly over the audience’s heads while playing. (In 2016, at the show that was then billed as Mötley Crüe’s final sendoff, Lee got stuck upside-down and had to be rescued by the Crüe’s crew.) During Chad Smith’s drum solo, Vedder said, “That drum kit — that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of — does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out!” Watch Vedder talk his shit below.

As far as I know, Tommy Lee has never actually talked any shit about Pearl Jam. Also, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were never a glam metal band, they were, at the very least, glam-metal adjacent. Once upon a time, the Crüe and the Chili Peppers played the same Sunset Strip clubs. In any case, let’s hope these guys keep it on wax. Also, in tangentially related news, Pearl Jam’s Twitter feed recently posted some footage of a live show that looks extremely lit.