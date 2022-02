Last night, Screaming Females threw their annual Garden Party show at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, and the band debuted a cover of My Chemical Romance’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge hit “Helena.”

The most recent Screaming Females album is 2018’s All At Once. Late last year, band leader Marissa Paternoster put out a new solo album, Peace Meter.

Check out their cover of “Helena” below.