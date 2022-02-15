Kendrick Lamar Will Talk About Making To Pimp A Butterfly On A New Spotify Podcast That Launches Tomorrow

Two nights ago, the great Kendrick Lamar, who’s only been intermittently active over the past few years, put in memorable work during Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is a huge moment of visibility for Kendrick, and some of us wondered whether that appearance might involve the debut of some new music, or whether news of a new Kendrick record might follow shortly thereafter. Kendrick is supposedly working on what he’s called his “final TDE album,” but we still don’t know what’s going on with that. Instead, Kendrick has announced a very different project: A podcast.

The great journalist Alex Pappademas has a Spotify podcast called The Big Hit Show, which investigates game-changing pieces of popular culture at length. (The first series focused on the Twilight series.) As Billboard reports, The Big Hit Show will devote a forthcoming five-episode series to taking a deep look at Kendrick’s 2015 classic To Pimp A Butterfly. Kendrick doesn’t do many interview these days, but he’s taking part in the show. Apparently, Kendrick Lamar will not be part of the Spotify exodus.

Spotify has shared a short video trailer for this season of The Big Hit, and it’s also got a two-minute audio preview. In that clip, Kendrick discusses the idea of the sophomore slump, and we also hear words from To Pimp A Butterfly guests George Clinton and Rapsody. Check out those previews below.

From Compton to the big stage 🏈🔥 Join Kendrick Lamar, @rapsody, @george_clinton, and many more as they reflect on his classic studio album "To Pimp a Butterfly." 🎙 #TheBigHitShow on @Spotify Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/gJeh0aWqoU — Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) February 14, 2022

The first episode of The Big Hit Show‘s season on To Pimp A Butterfly will be on Spotify tomorrow. There’s also widespread speculation that Kendrick Lamar will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.