In the studio, Bhasker taught fun. to streamline their songs for maximum impact. “In the past we’ve been a little guilty of kind of piling things on for the sake of it,” Antonoff said at the time — so a producer who was all about “making it bigger and more grand by doing less” was just the ticket. Bhasker helped the band unclutter their arrangements so that their songs could achieve liftoff, and he blew their minds by constructing thunderstuck programmed beats on the spot. The pairing of that skeleton with fun.’s grandiose songcraft and Ruess’ powerhouse whine proved to be extremely potent; basically it was Queen for an era when rappers were the new rock stars and Pinterest was on the rise.

Rock was not exactly a hot mainstream proposition in the years leading up to Some Nights, but it turned out there was an opening for rock records this self-consciously large and aggressively poppy. This was the peak of the EDM craze, the height of Lex Luger, the queendom of Kesha and Katy and Gaga and Rihanna. Even staunch traditionalist Adele was a towering force belting ballads to the rafters. If any rock music was going to pop off, it was going to be as loud and garish as the rest of the Top 40 dial. Thus, fun. were able to wriggle their way into ubiquity alongside fellow howlers like Mumford & Sons and Imagine Dragons — hardly the most flattering bands to share a zeitgeist with, but ones that make fun. seem tasteful and inspired by comparison.

In some ways Some Nights felt like a natural evolution from the glib, nuclear-powered cyborg rock Fall Out Boy were releasing at their MTV-conquering peak, though its most obvious and immediate predecessor is probably Coldplay’s synth-streaked pop move Mylo Xyloto. There’s also a sense in which fun. took over where indie rock’s mainstream crossover stalled out. Maura Johnston’s Spin review drew connections to both Grizzly Bear’s piano-plinking chamber-pop and Sleigh Bells’ charred-earth bubblegum rock. While those indie stars strove to maintain a veneer of cool even as they worked their way up the industry ladder, fun. were shameless in their pursuit of a stadium-sized connection. At the same time, despite sharing a certain indignance with sneering emo singers like Brendon Urie and Hayley Williams, Ruess projected a softer, more sensitive persona: a plucky underdog seasoned with self-pity and self-loathing but unafraid to let ‘er rip. “He has a huge voice, all snarl and Broadway panache,” Jody Rosen wrote in Rolling Stone. “At his full-fathom best, he could send Adam Lambert scrambling for cover.”

Beginning with the album’s operatic intro, on which Ruess sits at home waiting to be frightened into “changing whatever it is I am changing into,” he spends Some Nights grappling with the Peter Pan syndrome that plagued so many of his peers, this sense of still feeling like a lost child as he enters his 30s. There’s enough talk about missing his parents to get him labeled as a beta by people far more insufferable than Nate Ruess. There are flashes of poetic melodrama like “I found a martyr in my bed tonight.” The tracklist chases multiple calls for perseverance with three consecutive laments about heartbreak and loneliness. Ruess comes across as smarmy and self-satisfied at times, but with enough self-awareness to keep leading him back to ego death. “Oh my god, have you listened to me lately?” he sings at the peak of his Freddie Mercury impression. “I’ve been fucking crazy!”

Ultimately your feelings about Ruess and his bildungsroman are probably tied to your feelings about the music, and as far as I’m concerned, fun. snapped. Antonoff once said the title track was designed to sound like Clark Griswold’s house lighting up in Christmas Vacation, and, yes. Mission accomplished. From the sledgehammer vocal harmonies to the pounding drums to the piercing lyrics (“What do I stand for? Most nights I don’t know anymore…”), “Some Nights” the song sets a standard the rest of Some Nights the album never quite lives up to. But from there the hooks are abundant, the quips memorable, the musical flourishes vibrant and plentiful. “Carry On” is as elegant an inspirational power ballad you could hope for. “Why Am I The One” renders the pathetic sublime. (As a chorus, “Why am I the one always packing up my stuff?” manages to be both moving and hilarious.) The angrily blaring “One Foot” and the soaring “Stars” are back-to-back displays of power and finesse; the latter epic has aged better than Ruess elevator pitches like “Marvin Gaye in space” and “Gnarls Barkley’s take on Van Morrison” would have you believe.

Not that anyone would blame you if you now lump Some Nights in with some of the most hollow corporate alt-rock of the peak festival era, the same way Pearl Jam tend to blur into all the butt-rock they inspired. But in 2012 this stuff sounded fresh, even revolutionary when it clicked. Bhasker’s drum-machine barrages blended seamlessly with the band’s glammy classic rock — which, by the way, was ahead of the curve when it comes to the younger generation’s post-biopic embrace of Queen and Elton John. The album’s then-novel experiments with Auto-Tune were more of a mixed bag, sometimes great and sometimes grating. The worst offender has always been the high-fructose digital pop-punk song “It Gets Better,” a graceless brick on an otherwise graceful album — but at this phase of the pop-punk revival, after a decade of SoundCloud rap and digicore and chiptune-emo hybrids, that clunker feels like one of the more prophetic tracks on Some Nights.

We’ll never know whether fun. might have kept setting trends, making hits, and annoying those less inclined toward ostentatious nasal emoting. Before they could release another album, Ruess took the songs that might have been fun. LP3 and turned them into a 2015 solo album that predicted The Greatest Showman‘s world-conquering cheese but did not, in fact, conquer the world. That same year, Dost scored the Jack Black-starring Sundance movie The D Train and teased a solo album that never materialized. By that point Antonoff was well on his way to becoming one of the most successful and polarizing superstar producers in modern music and was building a respectable following for his new band Bleachers. Given what a bad rap this kind of music developed over the course of the 2010s, maybe it’s more accurate to say fun. never had a chance to go out of style. And maybe it’s better this way, to go out on top rather than go stale. They aren’t young anymore, but for a minute there, they really did burn brightly.