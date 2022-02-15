For the past year, Annie Blackman has been putting out a long string of singles, and now she’s gearing up to collect all of those, plus a few more, in a debut full-length called All Of It, which will be out in April. Today, she’s sharing the new single “Power.”

“I wrote ‘Power’ my freshman year of college in a moment of real insecurity. I was willing to give up all of my power to this person in order to hold onto them,” Blackman said in a statement. “This is the oldest track on the album, and it really does feel like there’s a lot of distance between me now and the me who wrote it. There’s a sense of flailing to this song that makes me cringe a little, but also pushes me to find a little empathy for 18 year old Annie.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Why We Met”

02 “Glitch”

03 “How”

04 “Pickets”

05 “Souvenir”

06 “Drive”

07 “Glass House”

08 “Seeds”

09 “Power”

10 “Nothing Relents”

All Of It is out 4/8 via Father/Daughter. Pre-order it here.