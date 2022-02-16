Doss – “Jumpin'”

New Music February 16, 2022
0

In 2021, Doss released her first new music in 7 years, the transcendent 4 New Hit Songs, one of the best EPs from 2021. Since then, she’s remixed Lady Gaga and collaborated with Cecilia Gaunt for the Spotify single “Cherry.” Today she’s back with the thumping club track “Jumpin’,” which boasts a soulful hook and an absolutely filthy breakdown.

“‘Jumpin’’ is about letting go, getting lost, and the out-of-sequence memories of wobbling lights and vibrating floors going by like a slow-motion montage,” Doss said in a statement. “It’s going wherever the night takes you and being up for anything.”

Check it out below.

“Jumpin'” is out now.

