EARTHGANG & Musiq Soulchild – “Amen”
Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG were supposed to release their new album, Ghetto Gods, at the end of January. After it didn’t materialize as promised, they posted a statement explaining that the release date was postponed at the last minute: “Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared.” But Ghetto Gods has a new release date, this Friday (2/25), and today EARTHGANG have released a new song, “Amen,” a collaboration with Musiq Soulchild. This track joins the album’s two previously released singles “All Eyes On Me” and “American Horror Story.” Check it out below.